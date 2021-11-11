 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1-year-old boy grazed by bullet in Walgreens parking lot in Chatham

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the first block of East 75th Street, a Fire Department spokesman said.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

A 1-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a bullet Thursday afternoon in a Walgreens parking lot in Chatham on the South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the first block of East 75th Street, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The child was taken by paramedics to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, Langford said.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson did not have information on the shooting.

This story will be updated

