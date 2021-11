Two teens were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The boys, 15 and 17, were in a car about 10:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when they were wounded by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The older boy was struck in the leg, and the younger one grazed in his leg, police said.

Both were taken to Norwegian Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.