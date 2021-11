A man was found fatally shot Saturday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 7:25 a.m., the 33-year-old was in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up to him and fired several shots in his direction, Chicago police said.

He was found laying on the sidewalk and rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.