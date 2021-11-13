 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 shot in East Garfield Park

By Sun-Times Wire
Three men were shot Oct. 13, 2021, in east Garfield Park.
Three men were shot Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 11:50 a.m. they were standing in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand Street, when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

A 22-year-old was struck in the face, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. A 19-year-old man was struck in the leg, and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The third man, 24, was struck in the chest, and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.

