Man charged with attempted murder in Chatham shooting that left two hurt, including 1-year-old boy

Maalik Lumpkins was arrested Thursday hours after the shooting wounded a 1-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man near a Shell gas station in the 7400 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

By Cindy Hernandez
A man was charged with attempted murder in a shooting November 11, 2021 in Chatham.
Adobe Stock Photo

A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting Thursday in Chatham that left two people wounded, including a 1-year-old boy.

Maalik Lumpkins was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the gunman who opened fire shortly before 1:30 p.m. near a Shell gas station in the 7400 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

The infant was inside a car parked in a Walgreen parking lot about a block south when a bullet grazed his head, police said. Paramedics took him to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

A 28-year-old man seated inside another car was shot in the chest, according to police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Lumpkins, who was also shot and critically wounded, was taken into custody Thursday night at the same hospital, police said.

Lumpkins is expected to appear in bond court Sunday.

