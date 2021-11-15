‘Persons of interest’ arrested in South Chicago double homicide following SWAT standoff

Police were speaking to several people of interest about a double homicide in South Chicago Monday.

Officials would not say if the suspects were arrested during a SWAT standoff that occurred later in the day on the same block where the murders occurred.

Two men were shot around 11:35 a.m. while driving in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, Chicago police said. Their vehicle hit another car and then crashed into a tree.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. One of the men was identified as Naiqwon Harper, 21, of Englewood. The other man’s name hasn’t been released.

Later in the day afternoon, a SWAT team was called to the same block for people barricaded in a building, police said.

The scene was cleared by 5 p.m. but police declined to release details. Police have not announced charges.

