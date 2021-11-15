 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘Persons of interest’ arrested in South Chicago double homicide following SWAT standoff

The two were shot Monday morning while driving in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Police were on scene Monday where a man was barricaded in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Police were speaking to several people of interest about a double homicide in South Chicago Monday.

Officials would not say if the suspects were arrested during a SWAT standoff that occurred later in the day on the same block where the murders occurred.

Two men were shot around 11:35 a.m. while driving in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, Chicago police said. Their vehicle hit another car and then crashed into a tree.

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. One of the men was identified as Naiqwon Harper, 21, of Englewood. The other man’s name hasn’t been released.

Later in the day afternoon, a SWAT team was called to the same block for people barricaded in a building, police said.

The scene was cleared by 5 p.m. but police declined to release details. Police have not announced charges.

Police were on scene Monday where a man was barricaded in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Police were on scene Monday where a man was barricaded in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Bears believe left is right for Justin Fields

This season, the Bears have been putting Fields through practice drills to improve his accuracy rolling left. His two passing touchdowns over the previous games have both come on those exact plays — when he broke out of the pocket, sprinted left and threw a strike.

By Patrick Finley

Businessman admits rewarding then-state Sen. Martin Sandoval, with help from Jeff Tobolski

Vahooman "Shadow" Mirkhaef’s name appeared in federal search warrant documents in 2019, but it wasn’t until earlier this month that he finally faced charges for paying off Sandoval.

By Jon Seidel

Bears could steal Dolphins’ plan to stop Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, but it’s risky

The Dolphins opted for a heavy dose of Cover-0 and Cover-1 defense against Jackson in their 22-10 win over the Ravens last week. But Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is basically daring the Bears to try that approach.

By Jason Lieser

Horrifying, grotesque and superb, ‘Bug’ will make your skin crawl and your emotions soar

Running through Dec. 12 at Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, the drama that debuted 20 years ago at Chicago’s Red Orchid Theatre now seems violently prescient.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video

Judge Bruce Schroeder did not immediately rule on the request, which came after jurors deliberating for a second day at Rittenhouse’s murder trial asked to review video evidence.

By Associated Press

Afternoon Edition: Nov. 17, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore