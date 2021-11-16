 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Teen charged with murder in Schaumburg stabbing, a month after prosecutors initially denied charges

Schaumburg police said charges were finally filed against a 17-year-old boy after more evidence was uncovered in the Sept. 28 fatal stabbing of Manuel Porties, 18.

By David Struett
Schaumburg police said the charges were finally filed against a 17-year-old boy after more evidence was uncovered in the Sept. 28 fatal stabbing of Manuel Porties, 18.

Widely shared video of the stabbing showed the pair fighting each other in a driveway that evening in the 600 block of Sturnbridge Lane. Porties was stabbed several times during the fight was pronounced dead.

A murder charge against the teen was initially denied “because of insufficient evidence at that time,” police said in a statement.

The victim’s father, Manuel Porties Sr., told news outlets that prosecutors had called the teens “mutual combatants.” But he insisted that his son was not the main aggressor, and had agreed to a fight with the other teen with no weapons being used, Porties Sr. told the Daily Herald.

Porties Sr. said the teens had been part of the same group of friends but had been at odds with each other before the stabbing.

In a statement, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx called the collaboration between police and prosecutors in the case an “example of the system working effectively to bring justice for the Porties family and the people of Cook County.”

