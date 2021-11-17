 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man fatally shot while driving in Lawndale: police

About 12:45 a.m., he was driving south in the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue, when he heard several shots and felt a pain.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Nov. 16, 2021, in South Shore.
A 32-year-old man was fatally shot as he drove Nov. 17, 2021, in Lawndale.
Sun-Times file photo

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot while he drove Wednesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 12:45 a.m., he was driving south in the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue, when he heard several shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. The man continued southbound, and crashed his vehicle in the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Keeler Avenue.

He was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

7 shot Tuesday in Chicago

A 17-year-old boy was shot in Englewood.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Northwestern improves to 3-0 with win over New Orleans

Pete Nance scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Ty Berry added 17 points, and Northwestern broke away late in the second half for the win.

By Sun-Times wires

Chicago fishing report, Midwest Fishing Report: Lakers, hints of ice north, waiting on perch, pier passes

Lake trout on southern Lake Michigan, hints of ice to come in the Northwoods, waiting on perch to truly set up on southern Lake Michigan and sales beginning for pier passes for Chicago harbors are the leading items in this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

By Dale Bowman

Federal infrastructure package could deliver good things for local Amtrak service

It’s great that rail service will get a much-needed, $66 billion shot in the arm. But long-term, predictable funding is a must.

By CST Editorial Board

Loyola leaving Missouri Valley for Atlantic 10

The Ramblers will be the 15th school in the A-10 effective in July.

By Sun-Times wires