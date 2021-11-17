Man fatally shot while driving in Lawndale: police

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot while he drove Wednesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 12:45 a.m., he was driving south in the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue, when he heard several shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. The man continued southbound, and crashed his vehicle in the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Keeler Avenue.

He was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.