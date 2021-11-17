 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Teen wanted in Zion woman’s murder is arrested after Waukegan shooting

Zechariah Myles and two other juveniles were arrested shortly after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon near Jackson and Belvedere, police said.

By David Struett
File photo

A 16-year-old boy, wanted for the murder of a Zion woman struck by a stray bullet in October, was arrested Tuesday after a shooting in nearby Waukegan.

Zechariah Myles and two other juveniles were arrested shortly after shots were fired around 4 p.m. near Jackson and Belvedere, Zion police said in a statement.

Police allegedly found three guns on them. No injuries were reported in that shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued last week for Myles in the murder of Melanie Yates, a 23-year-old mother who was reportedly reading to her child when a bullet came through a window in her home and struck her in the head.

Myles was firing a rifle at someone else when the bullet struck Yates on Oct. 17 in the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue, police have said. The teen was charged as an adult.

A Lake County Judge set bond on the arrest warrant at $3 million.

