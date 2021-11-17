Teen wanted in Zion woman’s murder is arrested after Waukegan shooting

A 16-year-old boy, wanted for the murder of a Zion woman struck by a stray bullet in October, was arrested Tuesday after a shooting in nearby Waukegan.

Zechariah Myles and two other juveniles were arrested shortly after shots were fired around 4 p.m. near Jackson and Belvedere, Zion police said in a statement.

Police allegedly found three guns on them. No injuries were reported in that shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued last week for Myles in the murder of Melanie Yates, a 23-year-old mother who was reportedly reading to her child when a bullet came through a window in her home and struck her in the head.

Myles was firing a rifle at someone else when the bullet struck Yates on Oct. 17 in the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue, police have said. The teen was charged as an adult.

A Lake County Judge set bond on the arrest warrant at $3 million.