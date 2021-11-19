 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Police call for backup as officers respond to fights at Clemente High School

The call was made shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the campus at 1147 N. Western Ave.

By David Struett and Emmanuel Camarillo Updated
Police were parked outside Clemente High School Friday afternoon after officers called for backup at the school.
Police were parked outside Clemente High School Friday afternoon after officers called for backup at the school.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

At least one person was taken into custody Friday afternoon after police responded to fights at Roberto Clemente Community Academy in Ukrainian Village.

An officer called for backup shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the campus at 1147 N. Western Ave., according to police radio traffic. Paramedics were also called to the school, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

A few police officers said they were injured and one student had a panic attack, he said.

One officer radioed that he arrested a student for battery to an officer. Officers also radioed that students were throwing items from the upper-floor windows. Representatives for the Chicago police and Chicago Public Schools did not immediately release information.

One student said she was on the top floor of the school and saw a fight break out, sparking a larger confrontation between students who poured out of classrooms.

“It was a fight. It was mob action,” said senior Keishaliz López. “The whole school just went crazy after that.”

She wandered the halls looking for her sister when she saw officers responding to the school. She claimed officers “man-handled” her while she tried stop the fighting.

“Mind you, I’m very much skinny. I got marks all over my arms. I was mad,” López said. “I was getting upset because why are you touching me like that when I’m all calm, not a danger to nobody... I was confused, I was mad, I was crying. I was more scared of the cops than the fight.”

She said she is considering transferring from the school.

More than a dozen police cars could be seen outside the high school. Crumpled sheets of paper and pencils littered the ground. Students leaned out of the school’s open windows.

One parent standing outside said he heard about the fighting and came to pick up his child, but was told students were being kept inside. Around a dozen other parents stood outside near the doors and courtyard, waiting to see when their children would be released.

The fighting began shortly after a jury in Wisconsin acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two people and the wounding of another last year in Kenosha, but it was not clear if there was any connection.

Several police cars were parked outside Clemente High School Friday afternoon after police called for backup at the school.
Several police cars were parked outside Clemente High School Friday afternoon after police called for backup at the school.
Manny Camarillo/Sun-Times

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

La FDA autoriza las vacunas de refuerzo de COVID-19 para todos los adultos

Pfizer y Moderna anunciaron la decisión después de que al menos 10 estados empezaran a ofrecer los refuerzos a todos los adultos.

By Lauren Neergaard | Associated Press and Matthew Perrone | Associated Press

Natti Natasha rompe estereotipos con su docuserie

En ‘Everybody Loves Natti’, la dominicana comparte su vida, los logros profesionales, los personales y, de paso, cambia su narrativa.

By Gisela Orozco

A rookie QB saved John Harbaugh’s job; can Matt Nagy be able to say the same?

Over the next eight games, Justin Fields will have to prove so dynamic that changing the support system around him would seem ludicrous.

By Patrick Finley

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges

The anonymous jury, which appeared to be overwhelmingly white, deliberated for close to 3 1/2 days.

By Associated Press

Bears injury report: DT Akiem Hicks out, WR Allen Robinson doubtful vs. Ravens

The good news for the Bears is that safety Eddie Jackson has been practicing and has a chance to return Sunday.

By Jason Lieser

White Missouri officer convicted in Black man’s 2019 death

Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs issued the bench ruling against Officer Eric DeValkenaere in the death of Cameron Lamb, 26. Lamb was shot while backing into his garage on Dec. 3, 2019, after chasing his girlfriend’s convertible in a stolen pickup truck.

By Associated Press