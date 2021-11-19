Police call for backup as officers respond to fights at Clemente High School

At least one person was taken into custody Friday afternoon after police responded to fights at Roberto Clemente Community Academy in Ukrainian Village.

An officer called for backup shortly after 12:30 p.m. at the campus at 1147 N. Western Ave., according to police radio traffic. Paramedics were also called to the school, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

A few police officers said they were injured and one student had a panic attack, he said.

One officer radioed that he arrested a student for battery to an officer. Officers also radioed that students were throwing items from the upper-floor windows. Representatives for the Chicago police and Chicago Public Schools did not immediately release information.

One student said she was on the top floor of the school and saw a fight break out, sparking a larger confrontation between students who poured out of classrooms.

“It was a fight. It was mob action,” said senior Keishaliz López. “The whole school just went crazy after that.”

She wandered the halls looking for her sister when she saw officers responding to the school. She claimed officers “man-handled” her while she tried stop the fighting.

“Mind you, I’m very much skinny. I got marks all over my arms. I was mad,” López said. “I was getting upset because why are you touching me like that when I’m all calm, not a danger to nobody... I was confused, I was mad, I was crying. I was more scared of the cops than the fight.”

She said she is considering transferring from the school.

More than a dozen police cars could be seen outside the high school. Crumpled sheets of paper and pencils littered the ground. Students leaned out of the school’s open windows.

One parent standing outside said he heard about the fighting and came to pick up his child, but was told students were being kept inside. Around a dozen other parents stood outside near the doors and courtyard, waiting to see when their children would be released.

The fighting began shortly after a jury in Wisconsin acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two people and the wounding of another last year in Kenosha, but it was not clear if there was any connection.