A 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

She was stopped at a red light about 5:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of South State Street when another vehicle pulled up next to her and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

She was grazed in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.