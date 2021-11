A store was robbed Friday evening in the Near North Side.

About 6:45 p.m., multiple suspects in two to three vehicles pulled up in front of a store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and took a large amount of merchandise from inside, Chicago police said.

After taking the items the suspects left the scene, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known if the store suffered any damages, according to police.

No arrests were made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.