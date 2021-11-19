 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 shot, 1 fatally, in West Englewood: police

The men were found shot about 9:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Seeley Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two men were shot, one fatally, November 19, 2021 in West Englewood.
Sun-Times file photo

Two men were shot, one fatally, Friday night in West Englewood on the South Side.

A 45-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Seeley Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Another man, 35, was found inside a home with a gunshot wound to the hip, police said. He was taken in good condition to the same hospital, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

