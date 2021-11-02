 clock menu more-arrow no yes
13-year-old boy killed, another wounded in Hammond shooting on Halloween

One of the boys died and the other, shot in his leg, was treated and released from a hospital.

By David Struett
File photo

A person was arrested after two 13-year-old boys were shot, one of them fatally, on Halloween in northwest Indiana.

Thomas Delacruz and the other teen were shot around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of 167th Street, near Phrommer Park in Hammond, according to police.

Delacruz was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Hammond and pronounced dead, according to the Lake County coroner’s office, who identified the boy as an East Chicago resident.

The other boy was shot in his leg later released from a hospital, Hammond police spokesman Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

A person was taken in for questioning, Kellogg said, but it was unclear Tuesday if charges had been filed.

Additional details, including the circumstances of the shooting, were not released.

In a statement, Hammond police said the arrest was possible because of help from the community. “Our hearts go out to the families of these boys,” police said in the statement.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Det. Sgt. Chris Gootee at (219) 942-4900 or Det. Sgt. Shawn Ford at (219) 852-2998.

