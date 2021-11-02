 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘It’s hard to breathe. My daughter was my whole world.’ No arrests as families grieve for two who died in mass shooting at Halloween party

“I really hope they get these guys. This isn’t right, this isn’t right at all,” said Sharyl Mathews, mother of Holly who was killed early Sunday.

By David Struett
Holly Mathews (left) and Jonathan Ceballos were killed in a shooting Sunday that wounded at least nine other people.
Holly Mathews (left) and Jonathan Ceballos were killed in a shooting Sunday that wounded at least nine other people.
Provided/GoFundMe

At 22, Holly Mathews had her life figured out.

She was in her senior year of college, studying to be an arborist while working two jobs. Two weeks ago, she became engaged and was choosing bridesmaids.

“Her time was precious,” said her mom Sharyl Mathews, days after her daughter was gunned down during a Halloween party where 10 other people were shot early Sunday. “It’s hard to breathe. My daughter was my whole world.”

Mathews had gone out with a friend to a house party in Frankfort. They left around midnight and, at the suggestion of the friend, stopped by another party in Joliet Township.

“They felt a bad vibe and were there for only 10 minutes,” Sharyl Mathews said.

Before they could leave, two gunmen opened fire from an elevated porch into the crowd of around 200 people in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of East Jackson Street.

Holly Mathews (right) and her mother Sharyl Mathews (left).
Holly Mathews (right) and her mother Sharyl Mathews (left).
Provided photo

Mathews was shot in the ribs and was pronounced dead in the yard. A man, also 22, was killed. Nine other people were hospitalized, and one remains in critical condition.

Sharyl Mathews said she fell to the ground when the sheriff’s office knocked on her door with the news. “We love her very much,” she said by phone Tuesday. “I don’t know how to go on without her.”

The other person who died was Jonathan Ceballos, remembered by family as “a great brother, friend and son.”

“I remember how much you used to love riding horses, going to Mexico, how we used to play soccer together all the time and how you always made people laugh,” his younger brother Carlos Ceballos wrote in an online fundraiser.

“I honestly can’t believe you were taken from us at such a young age,” he said. “You didn’t deserve this.”

Police had been called at least three times about noise at the party but had not tried to disperse the crowd. Police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related but offered no details.

No arrests have been made, though Mathews said police told her they are sifting through evidence. “I really hope they get these guys,” she said. “This isn’t right, this isn’t right at all.”

‘Always smiling’

Mathews recalled how sweet her daughter was to be around. “She was always smiling. She made friends with everyone. She was goofy and funny,” she said.

Her daughter was creative, and could paint, draw and construct mosaics. Mathews was very close to her 17-year-old sister and “best friend,” her mother said.

After a fire at the family home last year, Holly Mathews moved in with her partner. He proposed to her two weeks ago while they vacationed in Utah. Her boyfriend had helped her get a job at his workplace, a tree trimming tool manufacturer, and sparked her interest in being an arborist, her mother said.

She switched her major from nursing but continued working a second job as a nursing assistant at a rehab center.

“She was a workaholic,” her mother recalled. “She was on track to be successful. They were talking about buying their own house. And now it’s gone.”

Mathews’ funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Joliet.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Mayor Lightfoot must appoint a strong and independent inspector general — but will she?

Given her battles with the last IG, we’re concerned that Lightfoot will instead appoint a lapdog willing to abide with the mayor’s wishes.

By CST Editorial Board

Kyle Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed: prosecutor

But Rittenhouse’s attorney told the jury that his client acted in self-defense.

By Associated Press

‘This is your validation’: Led by one of its own, Northern Illinois has found its way back

Coach Thomas Hammock’s Huskies — one of the most surprising success stories in college football — keep outlasting one opponent after another.

By Steve Greenberg

Blackhawks’ COVID outbreak finally retreating as players, coaches return

After peaking at five players and four coaches on the COVID-19 list, only Henrik Borgstrom remains out for the Blackhawks.

By Ben Pope

Illinois recreational pot sales top $1 billion, blowing past last year’s totals with two months left in 2021

October saw more than $123 million in recreational cannabis sales to reach $1.12 billion sales in the first 10 months of the year.

By Clare Spaulding

Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial scheduled for April

After four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017, Batali stepped down from day-to-day operations at his restaurant empire and left the since-discontinued ABC cooking show "The Chew."

By Associated Press