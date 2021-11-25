 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting in July in Chatham: police

Marquise Smith, of West Pullman, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting, July 24, in Chatham.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with a fatal shooting in July in Chatham on the South Side.

Marquise Smith, of West Pullman, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

About 5:10 a.m. July 24, officers heard gunshots in the first block of East 79th Street and found the James Antonio Scales lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An investigation found that someone in a light-colored sedan fired shots at him and fled the scene, according to police. Scales was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith was taken into custody Wednesday, after being identified by police as the person who allegedly fired the fatal shots, police said.

He is due in bond court Thursday.

