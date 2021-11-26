 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Woman fatally shot inside home in Gresham

The 25-year-old was in the front room of her home in the 7600 block of South May Street about 1:45 a.m. when she was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman was fatally shot inside her home Friday morning on the South Side.
She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

There have been 34 homicides in the Auburn Gresham community area — three more than the community had for all of last year, according to Sun-Times data.

