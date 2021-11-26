 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man charged with DUI in crash that critically injured Crestwood police officer

On Nov. 20, Gregory Hilson allegedly struck a Crestwood police vehicle at the scene of a crash at Midlothian Turnpike and South Pulaski Road.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was charged with DUI in a Nov. 20, 2021, crash that critically injured a Crestwood police officer.
A man was charged with DUI in a Nov. 20, 2021, crash that critically injured a Crestwood police officer.
Foto de archivo

A man is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that critically injured a Crestwood police officer last week.

Gregory Hilson, 65, is charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

On Nov. 20, Hilson allegedly struck a Crestwood police vehicle at the scene of a crash at Midlothian Turnpike and South Pulaski Road, the sheriff’s office said. The impact caused the police vehicle to strike an officer at the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Investigators determined Hilson was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash.

He appeared in court on Nov. 23 and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Aurora man charged with attempted murder in hammer attack

Johnathan McDonald, 22, is charged with felony attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.

By Sun-Times Wire

Blackhawks notebook: Adam Gaudette placed on waivers; attendance rising

Gaudette, who hasn’t played since Nov. 9, entered this season with high hopes but never found a consistent spot in the lineup.

By Ben Pope

Teen girl missing from Logan Square

Micheala Padilla was last seen Oct. 1 at her home in the 3700 block of West George Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

Former Bears star Dan Hampton arrested in Indiana

​​Hampton, the former Bears defensive lineman who became a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was arrested last Saturday on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Winfield, Indiana, the Lake County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.

By Patrick Finley

Blackhawks beat Blues as grinding identity continues to develop

The Hawks rallied from two goals down Friday to beat the Blues 3-2 in overtime, allowing only nine shots on goal after the first intermission.

By Ben Pope

Big Game Hunting: Michigan-Ohio State, Illinois-Northwestern on rivalry tilt Saturday

There are Big Ten teams that just has a way of making their rivals all kinds of miserable on the last Saturday of November.

By Steve Greenberg