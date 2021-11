A man was found shot to death under a viaduct Saturday night in Avalon Park on the South Side.

Jeremiah McIntosh, 33, was discovered with several gunshot wounds around 7:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police said he had a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were reported.