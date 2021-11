Murder charges have been filed in the weekend shooting death of a woman in Gresham on the South Side.

Niquita Booker, 27, is accused of walking up to Kailah Bledsoe, 22, and shooting her in the face in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street on Sunday, according to Chicago Police.

Booker also fired at a 49-year-old man but did not hit him, police said.

Booker was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and attempted murder. She was due in court Wednesday.