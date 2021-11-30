Naperville man charged in DUI crash that killed 3 was driving at 122 mph: Prosecutors

A Naperville man was ordered held on $500,000 bail for a crash that killed three people last month in the western suburbs.

Brendan Wydajewski was driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding at 122 mph when he crashed into another car at Warrenville Road and Corporate West Drive in Lisle Oct. 30, DuPage County prosecutors said.

A driver of the other car, 46-year-old Andrew Purtill, died at the scene. Two passengers in Wydajewski’s car also died: Graciela Leanos, 21, and Geovanny Alvarez, 22.

Wydajewski, 22, was found on the ground near the driver’s side of his car, seriously injured, prosecutors said. He was hospitalized and released on Nov. 28.

Officers found two handguns in Wydajewski’s car. His blood alcohol content was measured at .147 at the hospital, prosecutors said.

Wydajewski is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, and misdemeanors for unlawful possession of a firearm and transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver.

His next court date is Jan. 11.