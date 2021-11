Chicago police have released photos of two men wanted for robbing a man at the Grand Avenue CTA Red Line station last week.

The pair, one of them in a wheelchair, confronted the man around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24 in an elevator at the station, 521 N. State St., Chicago police said.

They rummaged through the man’s belongings and stole his cash, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call CPD’s Mass Transit Unit detectives at (312) 745-4443.