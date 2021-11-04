 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Girl, 16, among two shot near Chicago Vocational High School

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. in 2000 block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 16-year-old girl and a man were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon near Chicago Vocational Career Academy on the South Side.
Tyler LaRiviere / Chicago Sun-Times

They were near the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 87th Street when someone opened fire about 3:55 p.m., Chicago police said.

The girl and the man, 19, were each struck in the thigh, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

An employee at a BP gas station nearby said he heard five or six gunshots, saw “a lot of people” running and called 911.

No arrests have been reported.

