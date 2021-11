A man was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.

The 44-year-old was found about 1:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his body in the 300 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead shortly after he was found.

Police didn’t release any additional details on the circumstances of the shooting.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.