Man fatally shot after fight over car blocking his garage in Belmont Central

The 36-year-old and another man were arguing over the suspect’s vehicle blocking his garage when he was shot in the back, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot after an argument about a car blocking his garage as he tried to park turned physical Nov. 5 on the Northwest Side.
A man was fatally shot Friday night after a fight over a car blocking his garage in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

About 9:50 p.m., the 36-year-old and another man were arguing over the suspect’s vehicle blocking his garage in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue, Chicago police said.

The gunman shoved the man and then shot him in the back before driving away, police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

By Georgia Nicols

By Michael O'Brien

By Alan Fram | Associated Press

By Ben Pope

By Sophie Sherry

By Sun-Times Wire