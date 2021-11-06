Man fatally shot after fight over car blocking his garage in Belmont Central

A man was fatally shot Friday night after a fight over a car blocking his garage in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

About 9:50 p.m., the 36-year-old and another man were arguing over the suspect’s vehicle blocking his garage in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue, Chicago police said.

The gunman shoved the man and then shot him in the back before driving away, police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.