A 17-year-old was shot in front of a store Friday night in Chatham on the South Side.

The teen was standing about 11:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone dressed in all black approached and opened fire, striking him in the leg and back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.