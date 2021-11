A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in Little Village on the West Side.

The 31-year-old was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his head and body about 3:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.