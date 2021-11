One person was shot and another was stabbed Sunday morning in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Two men were on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Laflin Street about 12:50 a.m. when one was shot and the other was stabbed, Chicago police said.

A 51-year-old was shot in the leg and a 44-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.