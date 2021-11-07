 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 killed, 2 wounded in shootings about 10 minutes apart in University Village, Bronzeville

A 25-year-old man was killed and a 27-year-old woman wounded in a shooting at a Bronzeville establishment around 10 minutes before a 21-year-old man was fatally shot and a 38-year-old woman wounded in a drive-by shooting about six-and-a-half miles northwest.

By Mohammad Samra
Sun-times wire

Two people were killed and two others wounded in shootings about 10 minutes apart Sunday morning in University Village and Bronzeville on the Near West and South Sides.

A man, 21, was standing outside about 12:10 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when someone fired shots from a passing dark-colored sedan, striking him in the back, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A 38-year-old woman sitting nearby was struck in the jaw and was taken to the same hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a 25-year-old man was killed and a 27-year-old woman wounded in a shooting at a Bronzeville establishment.

The two were in the 4600 block of South King Drive about 12:20 a.m. when gunfire erupted after an argument between the man and a group of males, police said. The argument started after someone stepped on the woman’s shoes, according to preliminary information.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the neck, arm and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The woman, 27, was shot in the chin and was taken to the same hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.

No one from either attack was in custody.

