A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

The 35-year-old was shot in the chest about 4:05 p.m. in the 200 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago police said.

The person was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

He was identified as Johnie Jones, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.