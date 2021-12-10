 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

City’s top cop promises beefed-up police presence downtown

Supt. David Brown urged parents not leave minors downtown without adult supervision.

By Stefano Esposito
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown speaking at a news conference.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Friday that the public can expect a larger police presence downtown this weekend.
Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

The city’s top cop promised a beefed-up police presence down after a chaotic weekend when two children were shot as hundreds of youths roamed in and around Millennium Park.

“There will be more of everything,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown told reporters at police headquarters Friday.

Without going into specifics, police said there would be additional resources in and around Millennium Park this weekend. There is also a plan to evacuate the park in an emergency.

Brown said his officers would likely be “more aggressive” in making arrests the moment they witness criminal behavior.

“But that is not the role of policing — to babysit people’s kids,” he said. “Parents should not be driving their kids from all parts of Chicagoland and dropping them off downtown. It’s just irresponsible as a parent, particularly the younger kids we saw downtown: the 12-year-olds, the 14-year-olds with no adult supervision.”

Brown said the crowd swelled to about 500 youths downtown over the weekend, many of whom were not breaking the law, he said.

“We can’t take action until people violate the law. Just coming downtown and being downtown is not a violation of the law,” Brown said.

A 12-year-old girl was shot over the weekend in the first block of North Michigan Avenue three hours before a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm not far way in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue.

The girl was with a group of people when someone fired in their direction about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken in serious condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. About three hours later, the 15-year-old boy bumped into someone on the street and they began arguing, police said. The other person pulled a gun and shot the boy in the arm. He was taken in good condition to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Police said they dispatched extra patrols to control crowds. In addition to the two shootings, a CTA bus driver was beaten downtown and two cops were injured. At least 22 juveniles were arrested and two “replica firearms” were seized.

“Chicago belongs to all of us, but if you come downtown or anywhere else to engage in disorderly conduct or other crimes, you will be arrested.” Brown said.

Brown bristled at the suggestion that the department didn’t have a proper plan in place to deal with the crowds.

“We had leadership on the ground. We had clear direction on the ground,” he said.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Bananas, fries, Mexican food, margaritas among top cravings for Uber Eats customers

Bananas have been the most popular grocery item delivered by Uber Eats over the past 12 months.

By Mike Snider | USA Today

Health expert blasts city review of Southeast Side metal shredder

Chicago officials promise a "rigorous" health impact study before determining if Southside Recycling is allowed to open but a UIC health professor disputes the assertion.

By Brett Chase

Supreme Court OKs clinics’ suit but won’t stop Texas abortion ban

The outcome is at best only a partial victory for abortion providers. So far there have not been five votes on the nine-member court to put the law on hold while the legal fight plays out.

By Mark Sherman | AP

Four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser dies at 82

Unser won the Indy 500 in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987, and is the only driver in history to have both a sibling and a child also win one of the biggest races in the world. His final victory at age 47 made him the oldest winner in Indy 500 history.

By Jenna Fryer | Associated Press

Illinois deer hunting: Firearm season harvest down from 2020 after 8,057 fewer deer in second segment

Illinois hunters harvested fewer deer in Illinois’ firearm season than in 2020 after a drop of 8,057 deer harvested in the second segment than in 2020.

By Dale Bowman

Inflation jumps 6.8% in past year, most since 1982

Inflation has been inflicting a heavy burden on consumers, especially lower-income households and particularly for everyday necessities

By Martin Crutsinger | Associated Press