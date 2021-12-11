 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Off-duty police officer charged with murder after woman found fatally shot in Galewood home

Pierre Tyler, 29, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder.

By Jermaine Nolen
An off-duty Chicago police officer was charged with felony murder Thursday after a woman was found fatally shot inside a home in Galewood on the Northwest Side.

Pierre Tyler, 29, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Officers were called to the home in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue about 10:10 a.m. Thursday, for a well-being check and found Andris Wofford, 29, dead from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

An autopsy Friday ruled her death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Tyler was taken into custody at the scene and was later charged, police said. He has been relieved of his police powers, and is expected in bond court Saturday.

