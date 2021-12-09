Off-duty Chicago police officer taken into custody after woman found fatally shot in Galewood home

An off-duty Chicago police officer was taken into custody Thursday morning after a woman was found fatally shot inside a home in Galewood on the Northwest Side.

Officers were called to the home in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue about 10:10 a.m. for a well-being check and found a 29-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The officer was taken into custody at the scene and was being questioned by Area Five detectives, police said. The officer has been relieved of his police powers.

Sources said the officer had a child with the woman, who had filed a complaint against the officer in the past alleging domestic violence.