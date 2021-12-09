 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Off-duty Chicago police officer taken into custody after woman found fatally shot in Galewood home

Police responded to the home in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue for a well-being check and found the 29-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

By Jermaine Nolen
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
An off-duty Chicago police officer was taken into custody Dec. 9, 2021, after a woman was found fatally shot inside a home in Galewood.
Sun-Times file

An off-duty Chicago police officer was taken into custody Thursday morning after a woman was found fatally shot inside a home in Galewood on the Northwest Side.

Officers were called to the home in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue about 10:10 a.m. for a well-being check and found a 29-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The officer was taken into custody at the scene and was being questioned by Area Five detectives, police said. The officer has been relieved of his police powers.

Sources said the officer had a child with the woman, who had filed a complaint against the officer in the past alleging domestic violence.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Jussie Smollett guilty of staging hate crime and lying about it

The "Empire" actor was found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct but the jury acquitted him on one count.

By Andy Grimm and Matthew Hendrickson

‘Sometimes individuals just do evil things,’ prosecutor tells judge as suspect appears in court for the killing of 71-year-old grandfather

Police say they are looking at other seemingly random shootings to see if they are linked to Alphonso Joyner.

By Sophie Sherry, Clare Spaulding, and 1 more

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

How Obama Center mega donors are using their naming rights

Places in the Obama Center will be named for Harold Washington, Timuel Black, Elie Wiesel, Mae Jemison, Eleanor Roosevelt and more.

By Lynn Sweet

2 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago Lawn

About 5:15 p.m., the pair was in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, when they were struck by gunfire.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago Fire plan for $90 million NW Side facility is dead, alderperson says

The ambitious proposal would have yielded a training and practice center at Hanson Park, but Gilbert Villegas (36th) said the club could not reach terms with Chicago Public Schools, the property owner.

By David Roeder