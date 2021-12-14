Man shot to death in West Garfield Park

A man was shot to death Tuesday evening in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 21, was near the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Madison Street about 5:10 p.m. when he was struck multiple times in his body by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

Thirty-four people have been killed in West Garfield Park so far this year — three less than what the community had all of last year, according to Sun-Times data.

Less than three miles northwest, a person was fatally shot at a Marathon gas station in South Austin.

About 40 minutes earlier, the male, whose age was unknown, was near the gas station in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was struck in the back by gunfire, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was also taken to Mt. Sinai, where he died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.