An 18-year-old was seriously wounded Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

About 7:35 p.m., the man was inside a car going north in the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when another vehicle pulled up alongside and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.