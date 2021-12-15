 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man shot toward ex-partner, missed and killed another person: Prosecutors

Laquan Jernigan was in another car with Davion Fountain’s ex-partner and another person when he was shot in the chest on Oct. 13, prosecutors said.

By David Struett
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
Sun-Times file photo

Davion Fountain shot toward his ex-partner during an argument in Austin, Cook County prosecutors said.

But the 22-year-old Bellwood man missed, striking and killing someone else instead, prosecutors said.

Fountain initially denied that he fired three shots while hanging from the passenger side window of his car, killing 20-year-old Laquan Jernigan on Oct. 13, prosecutors said.

But he allegedly later admitted to police that he was the gunman.

Jernigan was in another car with Fountain’s ex-partner and another person buying drugs in the 4800 block of West Crystal Street when he was shot in the chest, prosecutors said.

Fountain told police he was returning fire after he was shot at from someone in the other car.

But surveillance video showed otherwise, prosecutors said.

Before the shooting, Fountain stepped out of a blue car, confronted his ex-partner in the other vehicle, opened the car door and began yelling, prosecutors said.

Fountain eventually slammed the door and went back to his car, prosecutors said.

He then drove back toward the other car and allegedly leaned out of his car window before firing.

It was then that the driver of the other car returned fire but didn’t strike anyone, prosecutors said.

Fountain’s ex-partner ended up driving Jernigan to West Suburban Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Fountain was arrested Monday in Bellwood, police said.

His ex-partner identified him in a photo array and in surveillance video from a gas station before the shooting where Fountain was seen wearing the same distinctive jacket seen in footage of the murder, prosecutors said.

Fountain graduated from Proviso West High School in Hillside, his attorney said.

Fountain, who also has a pending 2020 gun case, was ordered held without bail.

He is expected back in court Jan. 4.

Davion Fountain
Davion Fountain
Chicago police arrest photo

