Man killed in ambush outside his garage in Avalon Park

A man was killed in an ambush outside his garage in Avalon Park on the South Side Thursday morning.

The man, 48, was confronted by two gunman as he stepped out of his garage in the 8300 block of South Blackstone Avenue around 6:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

The gunmen opened fire and struck the man multiple times, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

No arrests were reported.

Chicago police’s 4th District, where the shooting occurred, has seen at least 42 murders this year, a 30% drop compared to the same period last year, when 60 people had been killed, according to police figures.

Shootings in the district, however, have risen 9% this year over the same period.