2 shot while leaving restaurant in Near North Side

Two people were shot while leaving a restaurant Friday night in the Near North Side.

The man and woman were walking out of a restaurant about 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue when someone got out of a white Audi and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The couple ran back inside the restaurant for cover, according to police.

The man, 22, suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The woman, 24, was struck in the thigh and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.