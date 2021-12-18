Man fatally shot at red light in Old Irving Park

A man was fatally shot early Saturday morning at a red light in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The man, 35, was stopped at a red light about 3 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road when someone inside a black SUV opened fire, striking him in the chest and right side, Chicago police said. He then struck a parked car a block away, police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.