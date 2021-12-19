Passenger shot during attempted carjacking in North Austin

A passenger was shot and wounded Saturday night during an attempted carjacking in North Austin on the Northwest Side.

About 10:45 p.m., the passenger, a 22-year-old man, and the driver of the car were approached by two gunmen at a red light in the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago police said. When the driver sped away, one of the gunmen opened fire, striking the passenger in the neck and shoulder, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.