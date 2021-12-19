 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Passenger shot during attempted carjacking in North Austin

About 10:45 p.m., the passenger, a 22-year-old man, and the driver of the car were approached by two gunmen at a red light in the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said. When the driver sped away, one of the gunmen opened fire, striking the passenger in the neck and shoulder, police said.

Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot during an attempted carjacking Dec. 18 on the Northwest Side.
A passenger was shot and wounded Saturday night during an attempted carjacking in North Austin on the Northwest Side.

About 10:45 p.m., the passenger, a 22-year-old man, and the driver of the car were approached by two gunmen at a red light in the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago police said. When the driver sped away, one of the gunmen opened fire, striking the passenger in the neck and shoulder, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

