Geneva man charged with attempting to murder family member

Bobby Haven III allegedly got into a physical altercation with a family member and strangled him until he lost consciousness Dec. 15 in the 1000 block of Westfield Course, Geneva Police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A Geneva man was charged with attempting to murder a family member last week.

Bobby Haven III allegedly got into a physical altercation with a family member and strangled him until he lost consciousness Dec. 15 in the 1000 block of Westfield Course, Geneva Police said.

Just after 1 a.m. that day, another family member called 911 and responding officers found Haven III holding the unconscious man from behind while sitting in a reclining chair, police said.

The man was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Delnor Hospital in Geneva, police said.

Haven III initially told officers the man suffered from medical issues but days later admitted they had gotten into an altercation, according to police.

He was arrested Saturday and was charged with one count of first degree attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

Haven III is expected to appear in bond court Sunday.

