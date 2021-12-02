 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man shot dead by Buffalo Grove police after he called 911, fired guns into the air and then refused to drop them when officers arrived

Two officers arrived to the call of a person with a gun and found the man in his 20s alone in a lot at Radcliffe Road and Boxwood Lane, police said.

By David Struett
A man was shot and killed by Buffalo Grove police early Thursday after he called 911, fired two guns into the air and then refused to drop them when officers arrived, officials said.

Two officers arrived to the call of a person with a gun and found the man in his 20s alone in a lot at Radcliffe Road and Boxwood Lane, Buffalo Grove Deputy Police Chief Mike Szos told reporters at the scene.

The man began shooting two handguns into the air and then walked toward the officers around 12:30 a.m.

The officers ordered the man to stop and, when he continued toward them, the officers opened fire, Szos said.

The officers gave the man first aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. The man’s name hasn’t been released, but the Cook County medical examiner’s office said he was a 25-year-old resident of Elgin.

The officers were uninjured but were taken to a hospital for evaluation, Szos said.

Szos said investigators were probing if the man’s death was a case of “suicide by cop,” since he called police himself and then refused to drop his guns.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the officers’ use of force.

