Man arrested in Wisconsin for double-murder in Algonquin

Maxim Parnov, 36, was taken into custody in Salem, Wisconsin, after the bodies of a man and woman were found in an Algonquin home, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
File photo

A man wanted for the murders of two people in north suburban Algonquin was arrested Thursday in Wisconsin.

Maxim Parnov, 36, was taken into custody without incident at a home in Salem, Wisconsin around 6:45 a.m., Algonquin police said in a statement.

He was charged with two counts of concealment of a homicide in the deaths of two people found Wednesday in a home in the 400 block of La Fox River Drive, police said. Other charges against are pending.

Officers were conducting a well-being check when they made the discovery, police said

A cause of death has not been determined, but police said they were investigating the case as a double-murder that was domestic-related. The two victims have not been identified.

Parnov was being held by the Kenosha County sheriff’s department and was awaiting extradition.

