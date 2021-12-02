Jussie Smollett defense lobs bombs at star prosecution witness

The fourth day of the trial of Jussie Smollett opened with defense lawyers hurling bombshells at the state’s star witness, claiming that one of the men the actor allegedly hired to fake a hate crime attack later offered to confess Smollett wasn’t involved in the hoax in exchange for a $2 million payout.

Abimbola Osundairo, an acquaintance of the actor who Smollett allegedly recruited to stage the 2019 assault as a publicity stunt, began his second day on the witness stand with defense lawyer Shay Allen trying to cast him as an ambitious social climber who tried to leverage his relationship with Smollett to advance his own acting career.

Allen said Osundairo staged the attack hoping it would convince Smollet to hire him as a bodyguard, then told police the former “Empire” star was in on the hoax after being arrested.

He also implied Osundairo had attempted to get a huge payout from Smollett.

“You told Jussie that if he gave you and your brother a million dollars apiece you wouldn’t testify in this case?” Allen asked.

“No,” Osundairo replied flatly.

Allen reframed the payoff terms differently a few questions later.

“Did you tell Jussie that if he gave you $1 million, you would tell the truth and this wasn’t a hoax, you actually attacked him?” Allen asked.

“No,” Osundairo said.

Allen also asked if Osundairo hoped to leverage his friendship — and “sexual tension” with the openly gay Smollett to advance his acting career, asking about an alleged trip to a Boystown bathhouse the pair took a few months before the attack.

“When did you and Jussie start dating?” Allen asked.

“We were never dating,” Osundario replied.

Since opening statements, Smollett’s defense team has portrayed Osundairo and his brother, Olabinjo, who also was allegedly recruited to stage the 2019 attack near Smollett’s apartment, as scammers looking to exploit Smollett. Allen also asked whether Osundairo offered to act as a bodyguard for Smollett after the actor received a hate mail letter, after learning that the Empire studio wanted him to hire security.