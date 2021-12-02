 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Jussie Smollett defense lobs bombs at star prosecution witness

A defense lawyer said Abimbola Osundairo, who Smollett allegedly recruited for the 2019 attack, asked for $2 million in exchange for him admitting the actor didn’t plan the hoax.

By Andy Grimm
Flanked by family members, supporters, attorneys and bodyguards, former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021. The 39-year-old actor and singer is charged with lying to Chicago police in 2019 when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and anti-gay attack near his Streeterville apartment.
Flanked by family members, supporters, attorneys and bodyguards, former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021. The 39-year-old actor and singer is charged with lying to Chicago police in 2019 when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and anti-gay attack near his Streeterville apartment.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The fourth day of the trial of Jussie Smollett opened with defense lawyers hurling bombshells at the state’s star witness, claiming that one of the men the actor allegedly hired to fake a hate crime attack later offered to confess Smollett wasn’t involved in the hoax in exchange for a $2 million payout.

Abimbola Osundairo, an acquaintance of the actor who Smollett allegedly recruited to stage the 2019 assault as a publicity stunt, began his second day on the witness stand with defense lawyer Shay Allen trying to cast him as an ambitious social climber who tried to leverage his relationship with Smollett to advance his own acting career.

Allen said Osundairo staged the attack hoping it would convince Smollet to hire him as a bodyguard, then told police the former “Empire” star was in on the hoax after being arrested.

(From left) Abimbola Osundairo, attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, a man who identified himself as a bodyguard and Olabinjo Osundairo walk into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the Jussie Smollett trial, Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021.
(From left) Abimbola Osundairo, attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, a man who identified himself as a bodyguard and Olabinjo Osundairo walk into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the Jussie Smollett trial, Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

He also implied Osundairo had attempted to get a huge payout from Smollett.

“You told Jussie that if he gave you and your brother a million dollars apiece you wouldn’t testify in this case?” Allen asked.

“No,” Osundairo replied flatly.

Allen reframed the payoff terms differently a few questions later.

“Did you tell Jussie that if he gave you $1 million, you would tell the truth and this wasn’t a hoax, you actually attacked him?” Allen asked.

“No,” Osundairo said.

Allen also asked if Osundairo hoped to leverage his friendship — and “sexual tension” with the openly gay Smollett to advance his acting career, asking about an alleged trip to a Boystown bathhouse the pair took a few months before the attack.

“When did you and Jussie start dating?” Allen asked.

“We were never dating,” Osundario replied.

Since opening statements, Smollett’s defense team has portrayed Osundairo and his brother, Olabinjo, who also was allegedly recruited to stage the 2019 attack near Smollett’s apartment, as scammers looking to exploit Smollett. Allen also asked whether Osundairo offered to act as a bodyguard for Smollett after the actor received a hate mail letter, after learning that the Empire studio wanted him to hire security.

Former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett raises his fist as he walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021.
Former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett raises his fist as he walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Pro-choice priests and suicide girls

A glimpse back at abortion in pre-Roe Chicago.

By Neil Steinberg

Man shot dead by Buffalo Grove police after he called 911, fired off guns and then refused to drop them when officers arrived

Two officers arrived to the call of a person with a gun and found the man in his 20s alone in a lot at Radcliffe Road and Boxwood Lane, police said.

By David Struett

Man arrested in Wisconsin for double-murder in Algonquin

Maxim Parnov, 36, was taken into custody in Salem, Wisconsin, after the bodies of a man and woman were found in an Algonquin home, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bears predictions: Week 13 vs Cardinals

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals:

By Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser, and 3 more

Omicron and delta spell return of unpopular restrictions

With the delta variant of COVID-19 pushing up cases in Europe and growing fears over the omicron variant, governments around the world are weighing new measures for populations tired of hearing about restrictions and vaccines.

By Associated Press

OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron

In a worst-case scenario, lockdowns triggered by omicron could cut oil demand by nearly 3 million barrels per day in early 2022, according to projections by Rystad Energy.

By Associated Press