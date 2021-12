A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in a drive-by Thursday in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.

About 9:55 p.m., he was driving west on 35th Street, when someone in a passing dark-colored sedan fired shots at him in the 1700 block of West 35th Street, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times in the head and body, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area One detectives are investigating.