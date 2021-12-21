Person found fatally shot in Albany Park

A person was found fatally shot Tuesday morning in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

About 5:25 a.m., the male, believed to be in either his late 20s or early 30s, was found unresponsive in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his face, Chicago police said. Witnesses told officers the man was involved in a shootout with a dark-colored sedan, that fled south from the scene.

He was brought to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area Five detectives are investigating.