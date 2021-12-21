 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Person found fatally shot in Albany Park

About 5:25 a.m., the male, believed to be in either his late 20s or early 30s, was found unresponsive in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his face.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Oct. 17, 2021, in West Garfield Park.
A person was found fatally shot Dec. 21, 2021, in Albany Park.
Sun-Times file photo

A person was found fatally shot Tuesday morning in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

About 5:25 a.m., the male, believed to be in either his late 20s or early 30s, was found unresponsive in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his face, Chicago police said. Witnesses told officers the man was involved in a shootout with a dark-colored sedan, that fled south from the scene.

He was brought to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

