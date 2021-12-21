Man charged with murdering woman last April in Roseland

A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in April in the Roseland neighborhood has been arrested in Texas.

Edward Roscoe, from the Gresham neighborhood, was expected to appear in Cook County court Tuesday for the murder of 30-year-old Jessica Johnson, Chicago police said.

Johnson, of Gary, Indiana, was shot several times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car in the 500 block of East 103rd Street on April 25, police have said. She died at Christ Medical Center.

Roscoe, 29, was arrested in Houston, Texas, and extradited to Illinois on Sunday, police said.