Shots fired at police after domestic incident in South Shore

Shots were fired at Chicago police officers after a domestic incident Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of a domestic incident about 7:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Yates Avenue, Chicago police said.

After arriving, they found a female in a gangway between two buildings, police said. While gathering information, a male involved in the domestic incident fired shots at them from a second story window.

After firing shots, the male fled the scene through the back of the building but was found shortly after and taken into custody, according to police.

The officers did not return fire and no one was injured during the incident, police said.