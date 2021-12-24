Pair sought for robbery, battery on Red Line train in Loop

Police released images Thursday of two people wanted for robbing and attacking Red Line passengers in the Loop this week.

The incidents happened about 9 p.m. Sunday on a train in the 200 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

The suspects took someone’s purse and then attacked another person on the same train car, police said.

One of the attackers was 17 to 19 years old wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The other was 20 to 30 years old and was wearing a black puffy jacket and a purple hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 773-620-5873.