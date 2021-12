A man was shot and wounded early Monday morning during a robbery inside a residence in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 12:50 a.m., the man, 24, was inside a residence in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue when one of four suspects robbing him at gunpoint opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Police say the shooting was drug-related.

No one was in custody.